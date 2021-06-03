George Massie

George Martin “Marty” Massie, 38, of Pedro, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with brother Dave Schug and brother Jesse Sizemore officiating.

Burial will follow in the veterans’ section at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with military rites given by the VFW Post 2761.

Visitation will be 11a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Massie family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.