Curtis Henderson
Curtis “Curtie” Eugene Henderson, 61, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at home.
A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date.
Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
