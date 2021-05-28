Kenneth Pinkerman

Kenneth James Pinkerman, 56, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday May 27, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville.

