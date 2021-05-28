May 28, 2021

Kenneth Pinkerman

By Obituaries

Published 12:27 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Kenneth Pinkerman

Kenneth James Pinkerman, 56, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday May 27, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

