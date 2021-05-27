MEMORIAL DAY 2021: Parade route and lineup

Theme: ‘Service, Valor, Sacrifice’

When: Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

The Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Sixth and Center streets.

From there, the two-and-a-half-hour-long procession turns left onto Third Street and continues southward to Quincy Street.

After a left turn on Quincy Street, the parade procession will continue to Sixth Street, turn left and continue back to Center Street.

Grand marshal – Lou Pyles

Parade commander –

Lori Donohue

Division locations

• First Division: Center between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Second Division: Sixth between Center and Vernon, facing down river

• Third Division: Sixth between Center and Buckhorn streets

• Fourth Division: Railroad between Fifth and Sixth streets

• Fifth Division: Railroad between Sixth and 7th streets

• Sixth Division: Lawrence between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Seventh Division: Lawrence between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Eighth Division: Buckhorn between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Ninth Division: Buckhorn between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Tenth Division: Etna between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Eleventh Division: Moulton’s Field

Floats to be judged: Line up on Railroad Street between Second and Fourth streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m. Fire trucks: Line up on either side of center street between Sixth and Eighth streets, facing the river.

Note: Entries not received by the publish date may not be listed below. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the 10th division of the parade on Monday, May 31.

First Division

Russell Long Honorary Division

Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries

Line up on Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue, Jim Rowe – division commanders

• Color Guard – VFW Post 8850

• Parade bugler

• Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850

• Riderless horse – handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie”

• Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner

• 1st Division banner

• Division name banner

• Grand marshal – Lou Pyles

• Parade commander – Lori Donohue

• Honorary grand marshal – Tim Carpenter, U.S. Army veteran

• Family of Russell Long (vehicle)

• City of Ironton fire department

• Ironton High School band

• Ironton High School varsity cheerleaders

• Ironton Middle School cheerleaders

• VFW Department of Ohio, state commander

• VFW Post 8850 senior commander

• VFW Post 8850 junior vice commander

• VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary

• Military Order of Purple Hearts – Chapter 765

• DAV H.P. Doc Riley Chapter 51

• Symmes Valley Veterans (float)

• American Legion Post 433 (vehicles, float, truck and motorcycles)

• U.S. Corps of Engineers, Yatesville (float)

• Marine Corps League (trucks and float)

• Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles)

SECOND DIVISION – Military

Joe Williams Honorary Division

Line up on Sixth between

Center and Vernon streets,

facing down river

• Chris and Morgan Donohue, Laura Brown, Ray Jones – division commanders

• 2nd Division banner

• Division name banner

• Family of Joe Williams (vehicle)

• Dawson-Bryant High School marching band

• Battery “l”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery

• WWii 502nd, Co. 3, 101st airborne re-enactors (Brian Hopper, Michael Staton)

• Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle)

• Korean War veteran – Arville Spradlin (vehicle)

• U.S. Marines (truck)

• Band of Brothers (James Jackson)

• Harbour Health Care of Ironton (veterans)

• Lawrence County Honoring our Heroes

• Family of WWII veteran – Willard Matney, Jr. (truck)

• Family of WWII veteran – Lt. Col. Alden Oakes (vehicle)

• Family of WWII veteran – Harold Pancake

• Vietnam veteran – Ken Pancake (vehicle)

• Family of Vietnam veteran – Roy Roach (vehicle)

• William C. Lambert Museum and Archive re-enactors

Third division

Gary Stout Honorary Division

Line up on Sixth between Center and Buckhorn streets

• Lou Pyles – division commander

• 3rd division banner

• Division name banner

• Rock Hill High School marching band

• Rock Hill Middle School cheerleaders

• Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit

• Ironton city police department

• Lawrence County office holders

• Lawrence County sheriff

• Lawrence County commissioners

• 4th District Appeals judge (Jason Smith)

• 4th District Appeals judge (Kristy Wilkin)

• Lawrence County Historical Society

• Ironton Municipal Court (vehicle)

• Ohio State Highway Patrol

• Hanging Rock police Department

• South Point Police Department

• Coal Grove Police Department

• Proctorville Police Department

• Chesapeake Police Department

• Kentucky State Police

• Cabell County Sheriff’s Department

• Ashland Police Department

• Russell Police Department

• Boyd County Sheriff’s Department

• Boyd County 911/RPSCC

• Greenup County Police Department

• Collins Career Technical Center

• LCEMS – Ironton

• Patriot Ambulance

• U.S. Forest Service – Smokey Bear – fire engine

FIRE TRUCKS:

• Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue

• Hamilton Twp. Fire Department and mascot

• Coal Grove Fire Department

• Flatwoods, Kentucky Fire Department

• Rome VFD

• Decatur VFD

• Perry Twp. VFD

• Green Twp. VFD

• South Point VFD

• Fayette Twp. VFD

• Windsor Twp. VFD

• Lawrence Twp. VFD

• Worthington FD

• Upper twp. VFD

• Elizabeth Twp. VFD

• Aid Twp. VFD

• Russell VFD

• All other fire vehicles

FOURTH DIVISION

Phillip Russell Carter Honorary Division

Line up on Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth streets

• Cameron Donohue, Sara Alasttal – division commanders

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Carter family (vehicle)

• South Point High School

marching band

• South Point High School cheerleaders (vehicle)

• Holiday Hair (vehicle)

• Barker Farm (animals and vehicle)

• DAWG radio and The Planet radio (vehicles)

• Sherwin Williams (vehicle)

• Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float)

• Rock Hill National Little League (eight vehicles)

• Coal Grove Freezette (vehicle)

• KDMC (vehicles and walkers)

• Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church (vehicle and float)

• Texas Roadhouse (vehicle)

• Heal Our Nation Rally (truck)

• Shake Shoppe (float)

• Be Hope Church (float)

• WCHS TV (vehicle)

FIFTH DIVISION

Dean Cooper

Honorary Division

Line up on Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets

• Rachel Turvey and Kylee Howard – division commanders

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Cooper family (vehicle)

• El Hasa Shrine Color Guard

• Shriners hospital vans

• Potentate car

• Chief rabban’s car

• Past potentate car (Skip Holley)

• Oriental band

• Hillbilly cars and trucks

SIXTH DIVISION

Elmer Eddie Edwards Honorary Division

Line up on Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Tom and Sally Inglis – Division commanders

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Edwards family (vehicle)

• Symmes Valley High School marching band (support truck)

• Yvonne DeKay School of Dance

• iHeart Radio (vehicle) (WTCR, B-97, WKEE)

• Pathways Inc. (float)

• WSAZ TV (vehicle)

• Lawrence County Domestic Violence (vehicle)

• WALK-FM radio (vehicle)

• All area 4-H clubs of Lawrence County

• Barnbusters 4-H Club

• Power Ranchers 4-H Club

• Ironton-Lawrence County CAO (float)

• Hometown Recovery Center (vehicle)

• Impact Church (vehicle)

• Convention of States (float and walkers)

SEVENTH DIVISION

Coss Ford Jr.

Honorary Division

Line up on Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Tony Howard, Ralph May and Darby McCloud – Division Commanders

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Ford family (vehicle)

• Path Behavioral Health (vehicle)

• ECC Wrestling (float)

• St. Paul Lutheran Church (vehicle)

• Tea party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle)

• West Ironton Church of the Nazarene (van)

• SOMC-Ironton (vehicle)

EIGHTH DIVISION

John Wolfe III

Honorary Division

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Luke Malone – division commander

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Wolfe family (vehicle)

• Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America Troop and Pack 106 (float)

• Royal Ranger Outpost 392 (truck and trailer)

• Glow-Girls club (vehicle)

• Drug Awareness March of America (vehicle)

• A&W Eatery (vehicle)

• Pure International Life Time Ambassador – Addison Fisher

• Pure International Jr. Teen Caribbean – Cammy Bradshaw

• Pure International Miss USA Teen and Miss Appalachia Pre-Teen – Madison Haislop

• 2021 Pure International Pre-Teen Bluegrass State – Jasmine Castro Skeans

• Riverside Recovery Services (vehicle)

Ninth division

Jed Utsinger

Honorary Division

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

• Gabe Kidd – Division commander

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Utsinger family (vehicle)

• Ohio University Southern Campus – vehicle

TENTH DIVISION

Robert Edward Hartwig Honorary Division

Line up on Etna Street between Sixth and Eighth streets

• Ron Thomas and Dave Bruce – division commander

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Hartwig family (vehicle)

• Pedro Bass Club (boats)

• Lawrence County Bass Club (boats)

• John Malone (1955 Chevy Bel Air)

• Tri-State Jeep misfits (vehicles)

• Harless Towing (truck)

• AEP vehicle

• All late parade entries

ELEVENTH DIVISION

Capt. Dean M. Gilfillan Honorary Division

Line up on Moulton’s Field

• Dave Bruce – Division commander

• Division banner

• Division name banner

• Gilfillan family (vehicle)

• Adkins Performance Horses (Ohio Horse Park)

• MS Demolition (horses and float)

• All horse units

FLOATS TO BE JUDGED

• Jeffersonville MBC

• Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities

• Symmes Creek Restoration