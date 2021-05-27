Angela Leffingwell

Angela Marie Leffingwell, 50, of Proctorville, died Monday, May 24, 2021.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.