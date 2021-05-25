Charles Copley
Charles Blaine Copley, 63, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Booth Copley.
No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
