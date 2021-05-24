Letter to the editor: Everyone should show glory to God

God has been very good to us. We know it. He knows it. He knows we know it. So it only makes sense to thank him for his mercy, kindness, generosity, etc. officially.

Times have been tough and about to get tougher. The Ironton area has been seriously blessed not to have had the deaths from COVID-19 in extreme amounts, compared to the national average.

In Det. 28:27 N.I.V (Blessings and cursing chapter) “Because you did not serve the Lord joyfully and gladly in the time of prosperity, therefore in hunger and thirst, in nakedness and dire poverty you will serve your enemies the Lord sends against you.”

Not long ago, I sent a friend $50 in a birthday card she never thanked me. In all fairness, she told someone to tell me thank you. “Thank you” would have been nice to hear from her. I see her all the time honestly, I like to hear, “Thank you, Jackie.” So, in some ways, I believe God has the same heart feelings.

Jesus has kept us from storms, death, riots, floods, fires, school shootings, mass killings, poisonous water, the list goes on and on!

Our great mayor, Sam Cramblit, is in agreement with Church of the King and SAW Ministries in initiating a proclamation in which every Friday, Saturday, Sunday prior to Memorial Day (starting May 28-30) shall be called Thank You Jesus Days from now until Jesus comes back!

We are asking all churches, all businesses, all citizens to participate in the celebrations.

Here’s how: Put up signs saying “Thank You, Jesus” or “Thank You Jesus Days.” (That is the least we can do.) Do random acts of kindness, give compliments freely without reservation and, when you see or hear that something good has happened, let these words roll off your tongue like honey, “Thank you Jesus.”

Kindness will be infectious. Pass it on, pay it forward. Even if you don’t go to church, even if you cussed out someone, there is no reason not to give God glory.

The Bible says give honor to whom honor is due. Remember, it’s not about how good you are, it’s not about you on May 29 at 12 p.m. and May 30 at 2 p.m.

We are having an event on 9th and Madison 9th Street playground. Contests for children from 3-19 years. Contest include blowing bubbles, coloring, dance, singing, pushups, sit ups, egg toss, races of all kinds, Bible trivia and many more.

All winners must say “Thank you, Jesus” when receiving their $10 Walmart gift cards.

Jackie Dufore

Ironton