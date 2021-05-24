Jeanie Rigney

Jeanie Rigney, 58, of Proctorville, died on May 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be from 9:45–10:45 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home And Crematory, Proctorville.

