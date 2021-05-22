Search for missing man continues

Ricky Dane Boyd disappeared last May

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a man that has been missing for over a year.

Ricky Dane Boyd, of South Point, was last seen on May 10, 2020.

Boyd would now be 53 years old. He is described as being a white male, 6’ 4”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses.

Craig Brafford, an investigator with the South Point Police Department, said Boyd was reported missing by his mother.

“He either ended up at a house in Huntington, or was driven to a house in Huntington,” Brafford said. “And that was the last time he was seen.”

Brafford said the department investigated all the tips that came in, but those didn’t lead to finding Boyd.

“We haven’t had any luck with the cell phones that are associated with him. And the leads we had have all been followed up on,” he said. “There was nothing that panned out. So, we are looking to see if the public can help us with more leads.”

There are rumors that Boyd may have ended up in Kentucky but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Boyd’s profile is on the Facebook page “Missing Person from Ohio” and was entered into the NamUs database in October 2020.

Anyone with information about Boyd’s whereabouts can call Brafford or Lt. Lenny Abrams at 740-377-4011.

“If anyone has any additional information, get it to us and we will follow up on it,” Brafford said.