Chronic Disease Self-Management telephone class to begin June 15

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the pandemic.

Beginning June 15, the AAA7 will be offering the popular Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage their chronic disease. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m., June 15–20.

Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

• Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression

• Discovering ways to be more physically active

• Learning how to eat healthier

• Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health

• Setting personal goals

• Finding ways to relax and deal with stress

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class by June 1st. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Disease Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents age 60 and older in Lawrene, Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost.

To register for one of the classes, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at extension 247, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is June 1.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and enhance chronic disease self-management skills.

Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAging District7.

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7.