Joyce Johnson

Joyce Ann McComas Johnson, 80, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.