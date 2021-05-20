James Cremeans

Sept. 4, 1931–May 19, 2021

James Chester Cremeans, 89, of Brunswick, formerly Ashville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.

James was born on Sept. 4, 1931, to the late Charles F. Cremeans and Sharlet (Ruggles) Willis in Lewis County, Kentucky.

James served in the U.S. Army in the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War and worked for 38 years in the paint department for Buckeye Steel Castings.

He was a member of the Church of God and VFW-Rick Brown Post.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Oscar Hilterbrand; siblings, Ronnie Paul, Charles, Donald, David, Linda Gay, Sarah Horn and Genevive Fergason.

James is survived by loving wife, Yvonne (Halley) Cremeans; children, Debbie Gloyd, Cindy (John) Smith, Michael (Kyle) Cremeans, Charlene (Eric) Edgington, Rebecca Hilterband, James (Kathryn) Hilterbrand, Vickey (Gary) Wilcox, Cecil Hilterbrand and Cliff (Kelly) Hilterbrand; sisters, Mazie Cremeans and Lorea Pierce; numerous, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4–6 p.m. on Sunday with funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, with Rev. Clifford Hilterbrand officiating.

An AMVETS Military Honors service and interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Circleville.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Western Reserve Hospice, 5075 Windmill Rd. Medina, OH 44256.

