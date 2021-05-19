DeWine authorizes disaster relief for Lawrence County for damages related to February ice storm

COLUMBUS — On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to provide Lawrence and Gallia counties with funding to offset costs associated with severe ice storms that impacted southern Ohio earlier this year.

The February ice storms caused dangerous and damaging conditions that brought down trees and caused widespread power outages in both counties.

At the time, DeWine declared a state of emergency and activated members of the Ohio National Guard to assist with the removal of downed trees that were interfering with work to restore power and obstructing ditches, creeks and streams.

The SDRP reimbursement program is available for use in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance.

The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.

DeWine’s authorization allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.