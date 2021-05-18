May 19, 2021

Isabelle Deer

By Obituaries

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Isabelle Deer

Jan. 12, 1943–Jan. 8, 2021

 

Isabelle Patricia “Patti” Deer, 77, of Oak Harbor, died on Jan. 8, 2021, at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor.

She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Columbus, to the late Charles M. Frames Sr. and Isabell Staley Frames.

She was the widow of Ralph Patrick “Pat” Deer.

She is survived by children Patricia Fleck, William “Bill” Fleck and Deborah “Dee” (Don) Bolyard; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Woodland Chapel (At Kelly’s Bridge) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with her burial to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

 

