FOOD: Mini Hash Brown Casseroles, Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

Mini Hash Brown Casseroles

• 1 package refrigerated Simply Potatoes

Shredded Hash Browns

• 1 pound Bob Evans Farms Original Sausage Roll

• 4 large eggs

• 1/2 cup milk

• 3 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 cup ham, cubed

• 1 cup red pepper, diced

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350˚F. Remove hash browns from refrigerator and let rest.

In skillet, cook sausage according to directions.

Lightly grease two 12-cup muffin tins. In bowl, whisk eggs and milk. Add hash browns, butter, ham, red pepper, black pepper and cheese; mix.

Fill muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 27-30 minutes.

Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

• 1 package slider rolls

• ½ cup pizza sauce

• ½ cup mini pepperoni

• 1 1/2 cups shredded, low-moisture,

part-skim mozzarella cheese

• ¼ cup butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon parsley flakes

• ½ teaspoon dried oregano

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

• Nonstick cooking spray

Heat oven 350ºF. Keeping rolls connected, cut sheet of rolls horizontally, separating tops from bottoms. Place bottom halves of rolls in baking dish.

Spread pizza sauce evenly over bottom halves. Sprinkle pepperoni over sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella over pepperoni and cover with top halves of rolls.

Mix melted butter with parsley flakes, dried oregano, garlic powder and shredded Parmesan cheese. Spoon evenly over sliders.

Cover baking dish with aluminum foil sprayed with nonstick cooking spray to keep cheese from sticking.

Bake 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake additional 5-10 minutes or until Parmesan is melted and golden brown.