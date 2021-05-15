Mother/son to graduate at ACTC’s Spring 2021 commencement 

ASHLAND, Ky. — A mother and son will get to celebrate a major milestone in each of their lives…together.

Teresa Coffee, an Associate in Applied Science Medical Information Technology student and her son Michael, an AAS-Culinary Arts student, will be graduating from Ashland Community and Technical College together.

“I have always felt the desire to continue my education and was so excited to be able to return to school and earn a degree. Being able to join my son as he went to college has been even more exciting,” said Teresa. “I hope to be an example to my children that it’s truly never too late to follow your dream.”

Janet Thompson, MIT program coordinator says she is very proud of Teresa and the success she has experienced as a student in the MIT program.

“I’m proud to have a graduate like Teresa represent the Medical Information Technology program at ACTC. It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow throughout the program,” Thompson said. “During her last semester, she not only finished up course requirements to earn an AAS degree, two diplomas and five certificates, she completed an internship at Pathways, Inc. locations in both Ashland and Greenup, and she earned a national certification as a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant. Teresa is proof that it is never too late to get started on an education or a new career path, and I’m glad she chose to do so with ACTC.”

Peggy Bradley, program coordinator for the Culinary Arts program shares the same sentiment.

“I am so very proud of Michael and his mother, Teresa. They are both wonderful people, and Michael has been such an excellent student. I know that they will both be very successful in their career choices,” she said.

Michael says his interest in culinary arts developed at a young age.

“I knew what I wanted to study when time came to sign up for college,” he said. “I thought it was great that my mom wanted to follow her dream of continuing her education with me when I decided to attend ACTC. After graduation, I hope to get a job in the field and eventually return to college and further my education in culinary arts or the food service industry.”