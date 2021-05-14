Rock Hill basketball golf scramble May 22
The Rock Hill Redmen girls and boys basketball programs will conduct a golf scramble fundraisers on Saturday, May 22, at Sandy Creek Golf Course in Ashland, Ky.
There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and drinks will be provided.
Entry fee is $200 per team. First place prize is $500.
To register or to be a hole sponsor should contact, call (740) 550-1687.
