Ironton to have clean-up day Saturday

The City of Ironton is looking for volunteers to help clean up before the city gets visitors for the 153rd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. and running until noon, volunteers are going to target such areas as downtown. Crews will be picking up litter and tidying up flower planters.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can meet at the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste District office at 101 N. Third St.

They are asked to wear appropriate work clothes and can bring such tools as brooms, rakes and shovels.