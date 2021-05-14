Dance recital set for May 22
Cyndi’s Dance Studio will have its annual spring recital starting at 5 p.m. on May 22 at Ironton High school.
Ohio state champion twirl team winners and regional dance team winners will be performing along with recital classes and solos.
The dance studio is under direction of Cyndi Rist-Roth.
You Might Like
Golf tournament to raise funds to build house in Greenup
Habitat ‘Fore Humanity scramble will be held June 12 HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will... read more