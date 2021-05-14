Community events through June 5

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Saturday

Ironton Clean Up

Ironton will have a Legacy Initiative Cleanup from 8:30 a.m.–noon. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste District, 101 N. Third St., Ironton. The cleanup will include light litter removal, tidying up flower planters and other activities to improve the cleanliness of downtown. Wear appropriate clothes to work in and feel free to bring any cleanup gear you can, such as brooms, rakes, shovels, etc.

Sunday

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

Monday

Ironton Schools BOE Meeting

The Ironton Schools Board of Education will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the high school. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

Tuesday

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.

Rock Hill BOE Special Meeting.

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

May 19

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

May 20

Planning Commission Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at the JROC Center, 715 Lane Street, Coal Grove.

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the high school gym, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be open to the public and broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. If you would like to take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.

May 21

Free Skin Cancer Screening

King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering a free skin cancer screening at 10 a.m. onboard the KDMC Mobile Health Unit, Central Avenue and 25th Street in Ashland, Kentucky, with dermatologist Carol Cooper, M.D., and Elisha Porter, APRN. The screening consists of an exam of the affected area(s) as identified by the participant. Recommendations for follow up, if necessary, will be provided. Spots that are irregularly shaped or have jagged borders; are uneven in color; are larger than a pea; or that have changed in the past few weeks or months should be examined. Appointments are necessary and may be made by calling (606) 408-9304.

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

May 22

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

May 23

Tent Revival

A tent revival, with guest preacher and singers, is set for 6 p.m. at Main Street Freewill Baptist Church, located at 108 Main St. in Coal Grove.

May 27

Library Trustee Meeting

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Library’s Ironton location. Pandemic gathering limitations will be in place; if you would like to attend by phone or Zoom, please contact Director Luke Bentley at 740-533-0363.

Greenup Genealogy Meeting

The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. in the Greenup

Library’s Community Room. After the business meeting, we will watch a webinar. Everyone is welcome and masks are still required.

May 29

Dedication ceremony

A grave marking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. W.D. Kelly Cemetery for new headstones for two Union soldiers of the Civil War who were previously unmarked. The cemetery is adjacent to U.S. Route 52, just northwest of the Route 141 exit. Following the event, a guest speaker, Dr. Kelly D. Mezurek, a professor of history at Walsh University and author, will do a presentation Armory Smokehouse in the banquet/meeting room at 3 p.m.

Cemetery Association Meeting

The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 1 p.m. at the Perkins Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 9213 County Road 2, Willow Wood. Everyone is welcome to attend.

May 31

Ice Cream Social

The George and Martha Washington Ice Cream Social will be held at the Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove following the Ironton Memorial Day Parade. All ages are welcome. Contact Christie at 740-579-2984 for more information and or attendance so we will have enough ice cream.

June 2

PERI Meeting

PERI Chapter 62 Lawrence County will meet at 1 p.m. in the senior community room on the second floor at the Park Avenue apartments. and is accessible by stairs or elevator. Masks are required. The meeting will focus on activation of the chapter and an update on legislative issues and upcoming changes to the health care in January 2022. All members are encouraged to attend and any OPERS retiree is welcome to attend to find about joining the chapter. Dues will be collected from those wishing to join the local chapter. Membership in

the PERI state organization is a requirement and applications will be available.

Spring Dance Showcase

The Yvonne Dekay School of Dance Spring Showcase will take place at 6 p.m. at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Event is open to the public and tickets are $20 and can be purchased from owner Yvonne Sinnott at the school.

June 5

Museum Spring Tea

The Lawrence County Museum will be hosting a spring tea at Weymouth Hills. For tickets, please call Kay Radar at 740-534-9477. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

SNYS Fishing Event

Special Needs Youth Sportsmen will host their spring fishing event. Those who are attending will meet at Tractor Supply in South Point at 8 a.m. and then proceed by caravan to the nearby fishing site. Event is free. For more information, visit www.specialneedsyouth.com.