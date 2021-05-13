Hatcher’s donates flowers to Burlington students

BURLINGTON — Sunday was mother’s day, and students at Burlington Elementary School received a little help in making the day special.

Principal Michael Clay said Debbie Hatcher, who owns Hatcher’s Greenhouse, donated flowers to the school’s kindergarten through fifth grade students to take home on Friday.

“Burlington Eleme ntary has been blessed to have the best neighbor across the street in Hatcher’s Greenhouse,” Clay said, noting that the flowers have been an annual donation to the students for years. “It means the world to our students and their mothers to receive this unexpected gift.”

Clay said Hatcher also donated a tomato plant to the children so they could learn to grow their own food.

“Of our 324 total enrolled students, we sent home flowers/tomatoes with the 280 who are attending in person, as there are still some that are virtual,” Clay said.

Hatcher’s regularly provides gifts to Burlington Elementary. In December, staff cleaned out the school’s flowerbeds and planted pansies as a surprise for the school.