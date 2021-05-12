EDITORIAL: Bringing us back together

Saturday’s busy events around the Tri-State, as well as the news of the return the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, show that some sense of normalcy seems to be returning after a long year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From outdoor performances to vendor fairs to food events, people came out throughout the area to support those in their neighborhoods.

While the pandemic is not completely over, the risks of outdoor activities are much lower and, thanks to vaccinations in the population, we have reached a point where we can be reunited, to some extent, as a community.

Schools are again holding proms and graduation ceremonies and, as we head into summer, the pace of activity will likely pick up.

Most public indoor activities throughout the nation will be socially-distanced and at limited capacity, but this is major progress from where we were a year ago.

We at The Tribune are just as happy as everyone else to see things picking up again and, in order to continue this trend, we urge everyone to please do their part.

If you have not received the vaccine, please schedule an appointment for one as soon as possible.

It is safe, effective and is the major reason we are where we are now.

2021 looks like it’s shaping up to be a livelier year for all, and, for that, we are thankful.