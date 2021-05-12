Dragons clinch 2nd place

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — It seemed only fitting that the Dragons “Blazed” by the Portsmouth Trojans.

Blaze Perry had a three-run triple in a four-run sixth inning as the Dragons beat the Trojans 4-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday to clinch second place.

Fairland (13-6, 11-3) trailed 1-0 after Portsmouth got a run in the fourth inning when Zach Roth singled home a run.

Alex Rogers hurled the first six innings to get the win. He gave up five hits, one unearned run, struck out six and walked three.

Tyler Sammons came on in relief in the seventh inning and gave up a hit while striking out two.

Portsmouth (16-9, 6-8) got a strong pitching effort from Daewin Spence who only gave up six hits, struck out nine, walked two and all four runs were earned.

Spence was 2-2 at the plate with two walks.

Portsmouth 000 100 0 = 1 6 0

Fairland 000 004 x = 4 6 2

Daewin Spence and Hayden Yerardi. Alex Rogers, Tyler Sammons (7) and Cooper Cummings. W-Rogers (IP-6.0, R-1, ER_0, K-6, BB-3). Save-Sammons (IP-1.0, H-1, K-2). L-Spence (ER-4, K-9, BB-2). Hitting-PHS: Daewin Spence 2-2, Zach Ward 1-4, Michael Duncan 1-3, Christian Keys 1-2, Zach Roth 1-3 RBI; FHS: Gavin Hunt 1-3, Blake Trevathan 1-3 2B, Tyler Sammons 1-3, Niko Kiritsy 1-3Brycen Hunt 1-3, Blaze Perry 1-1 3B 3-RBI.