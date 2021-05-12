2021 NFL Week-By-Week Schedule
2021 NFL Schedule
All Times Eastern
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 12
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 19
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Sept. 26
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Oct. 3
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Oct. 10
New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*
Monday, Oct. 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. ESPN
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 14
Tampa Bayat Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Oct. 17
Miami vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Oct. 18
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 21
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Oct. 24
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New York at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Oct. 25
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 4
New York at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Nov. 7
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 11
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 25
Chicago at Detroit (Thanksgiving) 12:30 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo at New Orleans (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bayat Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 13
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Dec. 5
Tampa Bayat Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Las Vegas, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. ESPN
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Saturday, Dec. 18
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
Saturday Pool Date/Time/Network TBD
Carolina at Buffalo
Las Vegas at Cleveland
New England at Indianapolis
New York at Miami
Washington at Philadelphia
Sunday, Dec. 19
Green Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:5 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 16
Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Dec. 26
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at New York, 1 p.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at Seattle, 4:5 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 17
Sunday, Jan. 2
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bayat New York, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
Monday, Jan. 3
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 18
Saturday, Jan. 8
TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 9
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC*)
* – Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change
In Week 18, games eligible to be played on Saturday at 4:30pm and 8:15pm ET or Sunday at 1:00pm, 4:25pm, or 8:20pm
