William Burden
William E. Burden, 81, of Dayton, Tennessee, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Burden.
A private family service will be conducted by Pastor Greg Tomlinson at 11 am on Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
