FOOD: Fresh Fruit Pizza Tart, Garlic pasta w/Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Basil

Fresh Fruit Pizza Tart

• 16.5 ounces sugar cookie dough, prepared

• 4 ounces nonfat cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 cup low-fat sour cream

• 3 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 1/4 cups black grapes

• 1/2 cup red grapes

• 2 kiwifruit, pared and sliced

Heat oven to 350˚F. Pat cookie dough into bottom of greased 10-inch tart pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely.

In electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sour cream. Gradually add sugar; beat until completely mixed and fluffy. Spread mixture over entire surface of each pan of baked cookie dough.

Arrange grapes and other fruit as desired, covering entire surface with fruit; press gently. Refrigerate until chilled.

Garlic pasta w/Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Basil

• 8 ounces (about 2 cups) elbow macaroni

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup diced red onion

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1 cup 2% milk

• 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

• salt

• pepper

• 1/3 cup julienne sun-dried tomatoes, not in oil, divided

• 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil, divided

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in large, deep skillet, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic to skillet; cook 1 minute or until fragrant, stirring frequently. Stir in flour; cook and stir 1 minute or until flour is dissolved and mixture is smooth and paste-like. Gradually whisk in milk, about 2 tablespoons at a time, until sauce thickens.

Stir in Parmesan cheese until well combined. Stir in chicken broth. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Remove from heat.

Add pasta to skillet; toss to combine. Stir in 1/4 cup of the tomatoes and 1/4 cup of the basil. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top with remaining tomatoes and basil; serve immediately.