Southeast Ohio Sectional Baseball Pairings

Southeast Ohio Baseball

2021 Sectional Pairings

All Games 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

17. Federal Hocking (10-9) at 16. Oak Hill (10-11)

25. Coal Grove (3-13) at 8. Ports. West (11-9)

24. Alexander (4-12) at 9. Adena (10-10)

29. Wet Union (0-11) 4. Westfall (15-6)

20. Belpre (9-10) at 13. Meigs (9-8)

28. Southeastern (2-14) at 5. Fairland (12-6)

21. Lynchburg-Clay (6-8) at 12. River Valley (11-8)

18. Zane Trace (9-13) at 15. Crooksville (9-8)

26. Nelsonville-York (3-14) at 7. Rock Hill (12-7)

23. Northwest (5-14) at 10. Portsmouth (10-10)

19. Wellston (9-11) at 14. Piketon (10-12)

27. South Point 3-18) at 6. Eastern Brown (11-4)

22. Chesapeake (6-13) at 11. North Adams (10-6)

Saturday, May 22

All games at noon

Federal Hocking/Oak Hill at 1. Minford (18-2)

Alexander/Adena at Coal Grove/West

Belpre/Meigs at West Union/Westfall

Lynchburg-Clay/River Valley at Southeastern/Fairland

Zane Trace/Crooksville at 2. Wheelersburg (15-5)

Northwest/Portsmouth at Nelsonville-York/Rock Hill

Wellston/Piketon at 3. Ironton (17-4)

Chesapeake/North Adams at South Point/Eastern Brown

District Semifinals

Monday, May 24

All games at 5 p.m.

Coal Grove/West/Adena/Alexander at Minford/Oak Hill/Federal Hocking

Fairland/River Valley/Southeastern/Lynchburg at Meigs/Westfall/Belpre/West Union

Rock Hill/Northwest/Portsmouth/N-Y at Wheelersburg/Zane Trace/Crooksville

Chesapeake/North Adams/South Point/Eastern Brown at Ironton/Wellston/Piketon

Winners to District Finals

Wednesday, May 26

3&6 p.m. at Paints Stadium

—————

Division 4

All Games 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

17. Eastern (4-12) at 16. Fairfield (5-6)

20. Sciotoville East (2-17) at 13, Manchester (10-8

21. Western (1-15) at 12. Southern (9-4)

18. Green (3-12) at 15. Trimble (7-12)

19. South Gallia (2-14) at 14. Peebles (8-8)

22. Miller (1-15) at 11. South Webster (8-16)

Tuesday, May 18

Eastern/Fairfield at 1. Lucasville Valley (13-8)

9. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 8. St. Joseph (11-5)

East/Manchester at 4. Whiteoak (14-7)

Western/Southern at 5. Chillicothe Huntington (10-9)

Green-Trimble at 2. Symmes Valley (14-2)

10. Waterford (10-11) at 7. Eastern Meigs (10-5)

South Gallia/Peebles at 3. Portsmouth Clay (13-6)

Miller/South Webster at 6. Paint Valley (12-11)

Winners advance to the district

District Semifinals

All Games Noon

St. Joseph/Notre Dame at Valley

Huntington/Western/Southern at East/Manchester/Whiteoak

Waterford/Eastern at Symmes Valley/Green/Trimble

Miller/South Webster/Paint Vally at Clay/Peebles/South Gallia

Winners advance to finals at Paints Stadium