Dillow’s grand slam keys Lady Hornets win over Blue Angels

Staff Report

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets off to a fast start, and then had to slow down the finish.

Coal Grove to a 4-0 lead early but had to hang on for an 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference win on Thursday over the Gallipolis Blue Angels.

Coal Grove (16-7, 10-3) got a grand slam home run from Addi Dillow in the fourth inning to build an 8-2 cushion only to have Gallipolis rally for five runs in the top of the seventh before pitcher Kaleigh Murphy shut down the comeback with a ground out and strikeout to end the game.

Murphy got the complete game win as she struck out six. Dillow finished the game with five RBIs as she and Katie Deeds had two hits each.

Gallipolis (10-15, 6-7) was led by Bailee Young who went 3-4 with two RBI. Maddi Meadows went 2-4 and an RBI for the Blue Angels.

Bella Barnette went 4.1 innings with four strikeouts in taking the loss.