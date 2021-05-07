Juanita Dillon

Feb. 7, 1936–May 6, 2021

Juanita Marie Dillon, 85, of Kitts Hill, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Dillon was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Carl and Clara (Bond) Gannon.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dillon, who passed away on March 25, 2016.

Mrs. Dillon was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School.

She was a loving homemaker and mother. She had natural talent, which included drawing, painting, crafts and making wedding and birthday cakes.

She was a faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church in Kitts Hill.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Stella and Ed Dillon; and two brothers-in-law, George Dillon and Dan Jarvis.

She is survived by her five children, Colin Dillon of Kitts Hill, Dennis Dillon, of Lexington, Kentucky, Tara Dillon Boggs, of Coal Grove, Rebecca Estep and Brett Dillon, both of Kitts Hill

sister, Janet Jarvis, of Ashland, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Emma Day Dillon Turley, of South Point

and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mamre Cemetery with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. The procession line up will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will leave for the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Dillon family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.