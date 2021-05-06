Host of events to take place Saturday

Flower sale, food truck rally and more

Due to a year of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a while since the region saw a weekend with multiple events scheduled, but that will be the case on Saturday.

The Ironton Farmers Market reopened for business over the weekend, and on Saturday the splash park parking lot adjacent to the market will serve as host to Ironton in Bloom’s Mother’s Day plant sale.

That event will run from 8 a.m.-noon, with all proceeds benefitting the group’s purchase and maintenance of flowers in downtown Ironton.

Carol Allen, co-chair of the group, said they will have a variety of hanging baskets, different sized containers, ferns, flats and smaller packages of one to two flowers.

“People will be able to purchase individual flowers, as well as already-planted flowers,” she said.

Also in Ironton is the return of Spring on Vernon, organized by two shops on Vernon Street, Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From The Valley.

Vernon Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Third and Fourth streets from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for the event, which will feature more than 60 vendors offering food, crafts, antiques and more.

Meanwhile, at the intersection of Third and Center streets, The Vault Market will host a two-year anniversary event.

While the shop recently announced they are closing, they will still host event, which will feature outdoor vendors and food from Dragonfly Café.

And at the Shake Shoppe, at 1625 Liberty Ave., a fundraiser will take place for Habitat for Humanity.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of their profits to the group, while Habitat will have a tent set up to distribute information.

Allen said this will be the first busy weekend for downtown Ironton since at least fall 2019, before the pandemic began.

“It ought to be fun,” she said, and expects the activities will be spaced out enough so that people can follow COVID-19 guidelines.

And events will not be limited to the City of Ironton on Saturday.

Over in the Village of South Point, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the first food truck rally of the season will take place from 11 a.m.-5p.m. at the Veterans Park and boat dock on Ferry and Second streets.

About 12-13 vendors will be set up, including Abbey Shae Bakes, Bite Mi Thai Food, Fly In Café, Kona Ice and Saved By Grace Bar-B-Q, Gaskin said.

In addition to these events, the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School located in South Point will host two performances of the musical “Freaky Friday.”

The school’s drama department will stage two shows at the bandstand in Ashland’s Central Park at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

These shows are free and open to the public.