May 6, 2021

  • 64°

NFHS says basketball shot clock has not been approved

By Staff Reports

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — With regard to information circulating about the shot clock in high school basketball, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has not approved the shot clock for high school basketball.
The process for approval of all high school basketball rules changes for the 2021-22 season, which involves the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee, the NFHS Rules Review Committee and the NFHS Board of Directors, is still in progress.
A release of all high school basketball rules changes by the NFHS is anticipated by the end of next week.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you filed your federal income taxes yet this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business