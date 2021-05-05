NFHS says basketball shot clock has not been approved

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — With regard to information circulating about the shot clock in high school basketball, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has not approved the shot clock for high school basketball.

The process for approval of all high school basketball rules changes for the 2021-22 season, which involves the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee, the NFHS Rules Review Committee and the NFHS Board of Directors, is still in progress.

A release of all high school basketball rules changes by the NFHS is anticipated by the end of next week.