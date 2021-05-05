May 5, 2021

John Dameron Sr.

John Dameron Sr.

John Hobert Dameron Sr., 80, of South Point, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Casey Hilde. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

