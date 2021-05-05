EDITORIAL: Planting seeds of hope

As you can see on today’s Focus page, Saturday was the date for the launch of the Ironton Community Garden on South Seventh Street.

A partnership between Watch Me Grow Ohio and King’s Daughters Medical Center, this will give children in the area an opportunity to learn about agriculture.

They will start with seeds and seedlings and care for the plants each week, all the way up to harvest.

Not only will this instill useful knowledge, but it will serve as a great, and safe, opportunity for families after a long year of isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established three years ago, Watch Me Grow Ohio has worked with at-risk and minority children in southern Ohio and offers programming in agriculture and community engagement.

Their work has taken part mainly in Portsmouth and we are happy to see the program expand to Ironton.

These gardens can provide a bright spot for the summer and can create memories and teach skills that will last a lifetime.