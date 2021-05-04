SOMC named to FORTUNE’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ list

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center has once again been recognized as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by FORTUNE Magazine, placing 28th on the magazine’s prestigious list for 2021. This is the 14th consecutive year that SOMC has been recognized by FORTUNE.

SOMC was selected among companies all across the nation competing for a spot on the list. SOMC was ranked the second highest organization in Ohio and the third highest out of nine healthcare institutions in the country.

“It is an honor to be named again to the FORTUNE list,” SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. “We’re known for the outstanding care we provide our patients, but we also care deeply about the team that provides that care. We work hard to be the best employer for our community and this incredible achievement validates our hard work.”

“Our culture at SOMC is built around mutual trust and employee engagement,” Vicki Noel, vice president of SOMC Human Resources and Organizational Development, said. “We are committed to encouraging our employees to feel comfortable sharing their opinions and grow within the organization. We have also worked to create a fun atmosphere to establish the foundation for our best-company work culture.”

FORTUNE partners with the Great Place to Work Institute to conduct the most extensive employee survey to identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For. The ranking is based on anonymous feedback from millions of employees at Great Place to Work–Certified companies.

“We always strive to ensure our team is actively involved in the decision-making process,” Noel said. “At SOMC, we are a team of dedicated employees, medical staff and volunteers who focus on what is best for our patients and also one another. You just can’t match what our organization has anywhere else.”

To view the complete FORTUNE 100 list for 2021, please visit https://fortune.com/best-companies/2021/