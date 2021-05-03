Shake Shoppe to have fundraiser

The Shake Shoppe will be helping to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State on Saturday, May 15.

Owner Robby Brown said the restaurant will donate 20 percent of their proceeds on that day as a community service project.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will have a tent set up outside of the Shake Shoppe to share information about Habitat and affordable housing opportunities in Scioto County.

The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Avenue in Ironton. It is open from 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

For more information, please contact Brown at 740-532-8013 or Dayna Carter at 304-634-7924.

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Their service area includes Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio, Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky, and Cabell County in West Virginia.

For more information on how to become involved or volunteer, call 304-523-4822, visit online at www.hfhtristate.org or follow on Facebook at Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.