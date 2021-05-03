Dewey McGlone Sr.
Dewey McGlone Sr.
Dewey Alva McGlone Sr., 67, of Waterloo, died on April 30, 2021, at his residence in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Macedonia Cemetery, in Waterloo, with his nephew Rick Caplinger, officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer the McGlone family, condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
Nola Lusher
Nola Lusher Nola Catherine Lusher, 86 of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, April 30, 2021. Visitation will be 1–3... read more