Lady Fighting Tigers outscore Lady Panthers to clinch share of OVC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Keegan Moore had the day off from pitching, so the offense decided to work overtime.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers collected 14 hits as they outscored the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 14-10 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Ironton (21-3, 11-1) clinched at least a share of the league title with the win. The Lady Tigers can clinch the title outright with a win at Rock Hill on Monday.

Kiandra Martin was 2-4 with a home run and three runs batted in, Holly Dutey 3-3 with two RBI, Emily Weber was 3-3 and Moore went 2-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Chesapeake had 10 hits with Erikka Bowman 2-2 with a double, home run and three RBI, Morgan Clark 2-2 with a double, Sidney Fuller 2-4 and Jaylen Adkins 1-2 with three RBI.

Chesapeake struck first in the top of the first inning when McKenna Brown walked and Bowman doubled her home.

Ironton answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Graycie Brammer, Kirsten Williams singled and Bella Sorilli walked to load the bases and a passed ball scored a run. Weber walked to load the bases again.

Katelyn Moore walked to force in a run and Dutey got the big hit with a single to drive home two runs.

The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 6-1in the third inning.

Weber singled, Katelyn Moore walked and the runners moved up on a passed ball. Weber then stole home and Moore scored on an error.

The Lady Panthers got a run in the top of the fourth when Fuller singled and both Samantha Heffner and Hannah Webb reached on errors.

But Ironton put together another 4-run rally in the bottom of the inning.

Keegan Moore belted a two-out solo home run and it was 7-2. Sorbilli and Weber followed with singles and Martin smacked a 3-run homer to center.

Chesapeake got a 2-run homer by Bowman after a single by Brown in the top of the fifth.

Ironton got a run back in the bottom of the inning.

Wallace walked, courtesy runner Katelyn Williams stole second and went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Weber’s base hit.

The Lady Panthers cut the deficit to 11-6 in the top of the sixth.

Heffner walked, Morgan Clark singled, Rachael Bishop walked and Adkins grounded out as a run scored. A passed ball scored the second run.

Ironton came right back and scored three runs in its half of the inning.

Dutey drew a one-out walk, Rogers singled, Brammer walked and Dutey scored on a passed ball. Kirsten Williams grounded out to drive home Rogers and Keegan Moore singled home the final run.

Chesapeake put together a two-out, 4-run rally in the seventh inning that fell short.

Heffner singled, Clark doubled, Bishop walked and Adkins singled home two runs. Brown reached on an error for two runs, but reliever Braylin Wallace struck out the next batter to end the game.

Chesapeake 100 122 4 = 10 10 3

Ironton 402 413 x = 14 14 3

Hannah Webb, Morgan Clark (4) and Rachael Bishop. Bella SOrbilli, Braylin Wallace (5) and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-3.0, H-6, R-8, ER_5, K-5, BB-4). Sorbilli (IP-4.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-3, BB-2). L-Webb (IP-3.0, H-7, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-2). Morgan (IP-3.0, H-3, R-4, ER-3, BB-3). Hitting-CHS: Riley Issacs 1-3, Jaylen Adkins 1-2 3-RBI, McKenna Brown 1-3, Erikka Bowman 2-2 2B HR 3-RBI, Sidney Fuller 2-4, Samantha Heffner 1-2, Morgan Clark 2-2 2B; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-4, Kirsten Williams 1-5 RBI, Keegan Moore 2-5 HR 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-2, Emily Weber 3-3 RBI, Kiandra Martin 2-4 HR 3-RBI, Katelyn Moore RBI, Holly Dutey 3-3 2-RBI, Jada Rogers 1-4.