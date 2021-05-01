Cowboys draft Herd OL Ball in 4th round

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall offensive lineman Josh Ball was selected 138th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Ball was key to the Thundering Herd’s success in 2020, starting eight games at tackle. He was named a Conference USA all-league first team selection and was invited to the NFL’s Scouting Combine.

He wowed the 21 NFL scouts who came to Huntington for the Herd’s Pro Day, where he checked in at 6 feet 7 and 3/8 inches tall and 308 pounds. He recorded 28 repetitions on the bench press, the most of any Marshall Pro Day participant.

As a junior (2019), the Fredericksburg, Va. native made an immediate impact on the offensive line, seeing action in all 13 games, including one start (WKU).

Ball helped the team’s rushing game finish second in Conference USA in rushing, paving the way for C-USA MVP running back Brenden Knox.

Ball also became the first Herd player to be selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the program’s history. He is Marshall’s highest draftee since Aaron Dobson in 2013 (second round, 59th overall) and the Herd’s first offensive lineman taken in the first four rounds since Steve Scuillo in 2003 (fourth round, 122nd overall).

All-Time Thundering Herd NFL Draft Selections

Year Rd. Pick Team Name Pos.

2021 4 138 DAL Josh Ball OL

2020 5 159 NWE Justin Rohrwasser K

2020 7 243 TEN Chris Jackson DB

2015 7 247 NWE Darryl Roberts DB

2014 6 199 SEA Garrett Scott OL

2013 2 59 NWE Aaron Dobson WR

2012 2 59 PHI Vinny Curry DL

2011 5 159 NWE Lee Smith TE

2007 7 250 NYG Ahmad Bradshaw RB

2005 6 206 DET Jonathan Goddard DL

2004 2 54 DEN Darius Watts WR

2003 1 7 JAX Byron Leftwich QB

2003 3 84 CLE Chris Crocker DB

2003 4 122 IND Steve Sciullo OL

2002 7 243 STL Chris Massey LS

2001 2 51 DEN Paul Toviessi DL

2000 1 18 NYJ Chad Pennington QB

2000 2 43 SDG Rogers Beckett DB

2000 3 88 MIN Doug Chapman RB

2000 6 175 SEA James Williams WR

1998 1 21 MIN Randy Moss WR

1998 5 148 JAX John Wade OL

1993 8 198 NWE Troy Brown WR

1989 4 112 SFO Michael Barber WR

1989 6 164 BUF Sean Doctor TE

1983 7 186 MIN Carl Lee DB

1967 14 353 WAS Andy Socha HB

1965 16 211 NYG Tom Good LB

1964 18 251 GNB Mike Hicks G

1962 17 234 DET Rucker Wickline C

1959 29 338 CRD Jim O’Conner C

1958 15 170 CRD Ray Dunlap B

1958 24 288 CLE Jim O’Conner T

1956 8 97 CLE Len Hellyer B

1955 18 210 PIT Albie Maier G

1954 13 157 DET Jim Swierczek B

1950 13 170 PHI Norm Willey DE

1948 21 193 PIT Charley Snyder T

1942 13 120 CHI Jackie Hunt FB

1941 7 53 PIT Jim Roberts C

1940 14 126 DET Jack Morlock WB

1939 17 151 CRD Ev Elkins B

1939 18 162 CRD Frank Huffman T