Carl Lunsford

Carl Lunsford, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, by Pastor D.L. Webb. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.