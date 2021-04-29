Carl Lunsford
Carl Lunsford
Carl Lunsford, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sybene Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, by Pastor D.L. Webb. Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Carl Simpson
Carl Simpson Carl Glendon Simpson, 81, of Willow Wood, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ohio University Wexner Center. He... read more