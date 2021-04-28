Otto Graham

Otto D. Graham, 73 of Ironton, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military graveside rites by VFW Post 8850.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

