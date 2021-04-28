Murphy first one-hitter, Griffith gets 5 RBIs as Lady Hornets roll

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Kaleigh Murphy was the “one” on Monday.

Murph fashioned a one-hitter as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 11-0 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game.

Murphy struck out 11 and walked just one. The lone Chesapeake hit was a single by Madison French in the second inning.

Jaidyn Griffth swung the big bat for the Lady Hornets. She went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five runs batted in.

Addi Dillow was 2-2 with a home run and three RBI.

Griffith got the Lady Hornets off to a grand start. Murphy bunted for a double, Dillow and Rylee Harmon walked to load the bases and Griffith belted a grand slam for a 4-0 first inning lead.

The Lady Hornets’ Katie Deeds led off the fourth with a walk and scored an out later when Dillow slammed a 2-run homer to center.

Harmon and Griffith singled and to put runners on the corners and Harmon came home on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead.

The Lady Hornets scored again with two outs in the fifth.

Murphy reached on an error and scored on Dillow’s triple to centerfield. Dillow scored on an error.

Harmon walked, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a double by Griffith. Jordyn Dale then singled to score courtesy runner Alyssa Runyon and it was 11-0.

Murphy retired Chesapeake in the bottom of the inning on a ground out and two strikeouts to end the game.

On Tuesday, Coal Grove rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to outscore the Greenup County Lady Musketeers 11-10.

Rylee Harmon hit a two-out, 3-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Hornets the win

Coal Grove 400 34 = 11 11 0

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 1 4

Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. Erikka Bowman, Hannah Webb (4) and Rachael Bishop. W-Murphy (K-11, BB-1). L-Bowman. Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-4 2B, Addi Dillow 2-2 3B HR 3-RBI, Rylee Harmon 1-2, Jaidyn Griffith 3-4 2B HR 5-RBI, Jordyn Dale 1-2 RBI, Amber Schwartz 1-3, Katie Deeds 1-3; CHS: Madison French 1-2.