Charles Lawhon Sr.
Charles Chuck Lawhon Sr., 56, of Proctorville, died on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
A memorial gathering will be held 11 a.m. –Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
