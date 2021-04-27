Ironton, Sloan clamp down Gallipolis, 5-2

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Jacob Sloan was going up against Gallipolis 6-foot-6 ace Zane Loveday on Monday, but it was Sloan who came away as the ace of diamonds.

Sloan allowed only two hits, struck out three, walked three and the two runs were unearned as the Ironton Fighting Tigers took a 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Blue Devils.

Trevor Kleinman pitch the final 1.1 innings to get the save as he struck out two and walked one.

Loveday went six innings allowing five hits, five earned runs with nine strikeouts and six walks.

Ironton (15-3, 9-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Kyle Howell led off with a double, Cameron Deere was hit by a pitch, they pulled off a double steal and came home on a hit by Cole Freeman.

The Fighting Tigers got a run in the second on a triple by Trevor Kleinman and Peyton Aldridge’s sacrifice fly.

The lead went to 4-0 in the third when Deere walked, stole second and score on a single by Freeman who finished the day 2-2 with three RBI.

Gallipolis (8-9, 5-4) got its runs in the fourth inning with one out.

Grant Bryan doubled, Loveday walked, Cole Hines was hit by a pitch, Dalton Mershon reached on an error for a run and Trent Johnson was safe on an error as a run scored.

Ironton got a run back in the sixth when Connor Kleinman singled, Trevor Kleinman walked, both moved up on a wild pitch, Howell was safe on a fielder’s choice to load the bases and Deere was hit by a pitch to force home Connor Kleinman.

Ironton visits Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Gallipolis 000 200 0 = 2 2 0

Ironton 211 001 x = 5 5 2

Zane Loveday and Cole Hines. Jacob Sloan, Trevor Kleinman (6) and Nate Bias. W-Sloan (IP-5.2, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-3, BB-3, HBP-2). Save-Kleinman (IP-1.1, K-2, BB-1). L-Loveday (H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-9, BB-6). Hitting-Gallia: Grant Bryan 1-4 2B, Zane Loveday 1-2; Ironton: Kyle Howell 1-3 2B, Cameron Deere RBI, Cole Freeman 2-2 3-RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-1 RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-1 3B, Peyton Aldridge SF RBI.