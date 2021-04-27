Hunt pitches Dragons to win over Pointers

Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Dragons’ starting pitching was needing a shot in the arm. Gavin Hunt provided the proper vaccine.

Hunt was called upon to start against the South Point Pointers and threw a four-hitter as the Dragons posted a 10-0 shutout in a five -inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Hunt struck out seven and issued just one walk in going the distance.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits as Cooper Cummings went 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Dacoda Chapman was 2-2 with four RBI and Adam Marcum was 2-2.

The Dragons got a run in the first inning when Hunt walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chapman.

The lead went to 3-0 in the second inning with one out.

Tyler Sammons and Adam Marcum singled and Hunt had a base hit to drive in both runners.

Fairland opened up a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

With one out, Hunter Lykins singled, Marcum was hit by a pitch and Lykins stole third. Chapman singled to drive in Lykins with Marcum going to third.

Blake Trevathon walked to load the based and Cummings drilled a two-run double.

Fairland created the run-rule win with four runs in the fifth.

Alex Rogers reached on an error, moved up on a ground out and scored on a hit by Marcum. Hunt walked to load the bases, a passed ball scored a run and Chapman had a 2-run single.

Levi Lawson, Zac Cline, Jordan Ermalovich and Xathan Haney all went 1-2 for the Pointers.

Fairland 120 34 = 10 10 0

South Point 000 00 = 0 4 1

Gavin Hunt and Cooper Cummings. Levi Lawson, Brendan Dillon (5) and Gage Chapman. W-Hunt (K-7, BB-1). L-Lawson (IP-4.0, H-8, R-6, ER-6, K-3, BB-3, HBP-1). Dillon (IP-1.0, H-2, R-4, ER-3, K-2, BB-1). Hitting- FHS: Gavin Hunt 1-2 2-RBI, Dacoda Chapman 2-2 4-RBI, Cooper Cummings 3-4 2-2B RBI, Tyler Sammons 1-3, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Adam Marcum 2-2 RBI; SP: Levi Lawson 1-2, Zac Cline 1-2, Jordan Ermalovich 1-2, Xanthan Haney 1-2.