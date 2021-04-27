Hospice seeks volunteers

Community Hospice has scheduled a new Volunteer Orientation training. The two-day session will be Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 – 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at the Community Hospice office located at 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland.

Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and at our Care Center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist — a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified. Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are required.

If you are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer or to reserve your space, contact Andrea Arnett, Director of Volunteer Services, at 606-329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.