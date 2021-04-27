Fairland, Salyer win, 4-2

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Kaylee Salyer just keeps rolling along.

Salyer hurled yet another strong game as she pitched a four-hitter to lead the Fairland Lady Dragons to a 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday.

Salyer struck out 13, walked just two and only one run was earned.

South Point’s Olivia Perkins threw well in taking the loss. She struck out five and walked three as she gave up four earned run.

Fairland scored its runs on a two-run double by Breena Reedy, a sacrifice fly by Kaydee Brumfield and a squeeze bunt by Salyer.

The Lady Pointers got an RBI double from Jill Aylsworth and a solo home run by Kimrie Staley for their runs.

Katie Pruett was 3-4 as Fairland got 10 hits. Emily Bowen was 2-4, Libby Judge 2-3 with a double and Chloe Von Ville went 2-2.

Fairland 013 000 0 = 4 10 0

South Point 001 100 0 = 2 4 2

Kaylee Salyer and Makenna Black. Olivia Perkins and Kimrie Staley. W-Salyer (ER-1, K-13, BB-2). L-Perkins (ER-4, K-5, BB-3). Hitting-FHS: Katie Pruitt 3-4, Emily Bowen 2-4, Brenna Reedy 1-4 3B 2-RBI, Kaylee Salyer RBI, Libby Judge 2-3 2B, Chloe Von Ville 2-2, Kaydee Brumfield SF RBI; SP: Jill Aylsworth 1-3 2B RBI, Kimrie Staley 1-3 HR RBI, Destinee Newton 1-1, Aleeia Kleinman 1-2.