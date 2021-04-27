Dortha Davis

Dortha Davis, 77, of Proctorville, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Davis.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.