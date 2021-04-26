Dortha Davis

Dortha H. Davis, 77, of Proctorville, died on April 25, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.