Paul Shope

Paul Shope, 65, of Ironton, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Fyffe Shope.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To help with funeral expenses, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.