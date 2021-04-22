Lady Hornets build early lead to beat Redwomen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets built a mountain to climb and it proved to be too high.

Coal Grove built and early 10-1 lead and the Rock Hill Redwomen were unable to recover as the Lady Hornets posted a 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

Coal Grove took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Addi Dillow doubled, Rylee Harmon singled and Jaidyn Griffith unloaded a 3-run homer.

The lead went to 5-0 in the third when Murphy walked, Dillow singled and Harmon had a 2-run double.

Rock Hill (7-9) got a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Kylee Howard after Aleigha Matney singled leading off.

But Coal Grove opened up 9-1 lead with 4 runs in the fourth.

Amber Schwartz reached on an error, Emily Carpenter doubled, Murphy doubled for a run and Dillow cranked a 3-run homer.

Coal Grove’s final run scored in the fifth when Carpenter and Katie Deeds singled, Murphy walked and a Rock Hill error.

The Redwomen put together a rally in the seventh that fell short.

Karlee Gillespie walked and scored on a triple by Matney. Howard singled home Matney and Makenzie Hanshaw drilled a 2-run homer.

But Murphy retired the next three batters in order to end the game.

Murphy went the distance to get the win. She struck out two and walked three.

Dillow led the 12-hit attack as she went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI. Harmon was 2-5 with a double and two RBI and Carpenter was 2-4 with a double.

Howard went 3-4 with a double and two RBI, Matney 2-3 with a triple and an RBI and Hanshaw 1-2 with a home run and two RBI.

On Friday, Coal Grove entertains Ironton and Rock Hill visits Fairland.

Coal Grove 302 410 0 = 10 12 0

Rock Hill 001 000 4 = 5 8 4

Kaleigh Murphy and Jaidyn Griffith. Kylee Howard, Tori Adkins (5) and Mackenzie Hanshaw. W-Murphy (ER-5, K-2, BB-3). L-Howard (IP-4.0, H-9, R-9, ER-8, K-3, BB-1). Adkins (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-2 2B RBI, Addi Dillow 4-5 2B HR 2-RBI, Rylee Harmon 2-5, 2B 2-RBI, Jaidyn Griffith 1-4 HR 3-RBI, Jordyn Dale 1-3, Emily Carpenter 2-4 2B, Katie Deeds 1-4 RBI; RH: Aleigha Matney 2-3 RBI 3B, Kylee Howard 3-4 2B 2-RBI, Makenzie Hanshaw 1-2 HR 2-RBI, Emmi Stevens 2-3.